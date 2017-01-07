Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) to Hold
According to Zacks, "Whole Foods is revamping its pricing strategy and concentrating on value offerings. It has launched a new store concept to target millennials and stave off competition that has been hurting its performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
|'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Scotty Steiner
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC