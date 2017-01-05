Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MTU) to Hold

According to Zacks, "Mitsubishi UFJ's shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Foreign Banks industry over the last one year. Though the company's growth prospects look encouraging as it remains focused on several strategies under its medium-term business plan including upgradation and reformation of its business model and exploration of new business areas, the bottom-line growth will continue to suffer due to the negative interest rates in Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.