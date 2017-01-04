Zacks: Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Given Consensus...
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
