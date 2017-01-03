Windstream pushes back on objections to DSL shutdown plans

Windstream is facing down voices opposed to its plans to discontinue DSL service for small and medium-sized businesses, saying the objections are based on "unfounded concerns." Most commenters aren't customers and so aren't affected by the proposed shutdowns, Windstream says, adding that the plans "would impact a small number of customers who are served on equipment that is at the end of life, no longer supported by vendors and cost-prohibitive to replace."

