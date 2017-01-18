Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il
Css LLC Il decreased its stake in Windstream Holdings Inc by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 35,557 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC