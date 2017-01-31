Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC
Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Windstream Holdings Inc by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,199 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the period.
