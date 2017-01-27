Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Position Decreased by Zacks Investment Management
Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Windstream Holdings Inc by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,142 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,666 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC