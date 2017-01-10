Windstream deploys Coriant Groove G30 DCI Platform for data center...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., and NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 10, 2017 -- Windstream , a leading provider of advanced network communications, and Coriant, a global supplier of SDN-enabled end-to-end packet optical networking and DCI solutions, today announced that Windstream has selected the Coriant Groovea G30 DCI Platform to support delivery of 100G Data Center Interconnect services in the New York City metropolitan area. The open, disaggregated networking solution enables Windstream to cost-effectively meet the high-capacity connectivity demands of its wholesale and enterprise customers, including the world's leading cloud and data center providers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
|'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Scotty Steiner
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC