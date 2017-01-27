Whole-y moly! Mini Whole Foods opening in Fort Greene
Whole Foods is opening a mini-market inside the new luxury tower next to the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where it will join a long-awaited Apple store . Both companies are known for their high-priced products, but at least one local homeowner says she is excited to see more money flowing into the area.
