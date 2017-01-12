Whole Foods Markets Donate $14K To Westchester Land Trust
Westchester residents who enjoy green spaces and farmlands and organic vegetables, will be thrilled with the news that the Westchester Land Trust recently received $14,000 from the Whole Foods Market as part of its five percent community giving day. The money was raised in one day at three Westchester County Whole Foods locations including Port Chester, White Plains, and Yonkers by the company donating five percent of the store's net sales to the trust.
