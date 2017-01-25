Whole Foods Market opens in Upper St. Clair, offering juice bar, cocktails and oysters

The year 1788 was the year Upper St. Clair Township was founded. The new store will offer more than 40 local products on the shelves, including exclusive items like Goat Rodeo cheese, Mediterra Bakehouse bread, Mezze Foods new A'black and goldA' hummus flavors , and a special collaboration beer with Full Pint Brewing Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.