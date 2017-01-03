Whole Foods Market cancels Alberta openings as Canadian expansion plan slows

A customer leaves a Whole Foods Market store in Oakville, Ont., Aug.22, 2012. Texas-based Whole Foods Market says it's cancelling plans to open stores in Calgary and Edmonton.The news appears to signal a slowdown in the organic food supermarket chain's plan announced at a Montreal conference two years ago to grow from 10 to 40 stores in Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Squamish Chief.