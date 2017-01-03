Whole Foods Market cancels Alberta op...

Whole Foods Market cancels Alberta openings as Canadian expansion plan slows

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Squamish Chief

A customer leaves a Whole Foods Market store in Oakville, Ont., Aug.22, 2012. Texas-based Whole Foods Market says it's cancelling plans to open stores in Calgary and Edmonton.The news appears to signal a slowdown in the organic food supermarket chain's plan announced at a Montreal conference two years ago to grow from 10 to 40 stores in Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Squamish Chief.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Private Label Research Project Jan 5 Anonymous 1
News Giant Eagle closures Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan 2 Akbar Beyah 45
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Oct '16 Vinnie 1,222
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
News 'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16) Aug '16 Scotty Steiner 15
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,007 • Total comments across all topics: 277,762,649

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC