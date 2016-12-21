When supermarket, nail salon is neighborhood bar

Wandering around Echo Park recently, Tyler Sharkey was pleasantly surprised to find that he could now grab a beer at his neighborhood bookstore, Stories Books and Cafe. He'd already discovered some other unexpected places with booze nearby: Golden Saddle Cyclery, a Silver Lake bike repair shop with an entrance sign that boasts "official day drinking location," and an in-store bar at the downtown Whole Foods Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.