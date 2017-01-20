Western Gas Partners LP: Another MLP Winner For 2017
Sponsor APC plans to accelerate drilling and completion activity in Niobrara Shale and Permian Basin, driving throughput growth on MLP's system. APC divestment of noncore assets provides additional firepower to spend in Niobrara Shale and Permian Basin.
