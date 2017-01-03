Vegetarian burger that's so much like...

Vegetarian burger that's so much like meat it even sizzles and bleeds

Vegetarian burger that's so much like meat it even sizzles and bleeds: Patty made from pea protein hits the shelves as consumers look for alternative to meat New vegetable based burgers that taste more like meat than real beef and even 'sizzle and bleed' are arriving on plates. Now, techniques backed by tech billionaires like Bill Gates and bosses at Google, mean plants can effectively be turned into convincing versions of beef or chicken.

