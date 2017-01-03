Usiminas to challenge Sumitomo veto of unit's capital reduction

Jan 10 Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, the Brazilian steelmaker seeking to honor terms of a debt refinancing deal with banks, plans to legally challenge a shareholder veto forbidding it to use part of the capital of a mining subsidiary. In a Tuesday securities filing, Usiminas said Sumitomo Corp, which owns 30 percent of the Mineracao Usiminas SA subsidiary, vetoed a plan to reduce the unit's capital by 1 billion reais .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.