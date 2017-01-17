US Foods names new chief merchandising officer
Rosemont-based US Foods Holding Corp. announced Andrew Iacobucci will join the company as chief merchandising officer, effective January 23. Iacobucci will oversee category management, procurement, product innovation and food safety, as well as marketing efforts on behalf of the company. Prior to joining US Foods, Iacobucci served as executive vice president, merchandising for retailer Ahold USA, where he led all facets of the company's merchandising operations in the United States.
