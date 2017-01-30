UPDATE 2-Ocado says will deliver delayed overseas deal
British online supermarket Ocado said it was increasingly confident that it would deliver an overseas technology deal first targeted before the end of 2015. Partnerships with retailers in north America and western Europe are seen by analysts as the key influence on Ocado's stock market valuation, but the company has been testing investors' patience with its failure to clinch a deal.
