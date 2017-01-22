United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,031 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period.
