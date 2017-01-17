TorreyCove managers buying back Mitsubishi stake
Four members of TorreyCove Capital Partners' senior managemen team are buying the 80% stake in the private equity consulting firm owned by Mitsubishi Corp. Register today and you also get a free two week trial to P&I Daily, our online subscription with full access to all current and archived stories plus the latest industry searches, hires, and RFPs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensions & Investments.
