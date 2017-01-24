Topeka Kwik Shop to close at 10th & MacVicar
The Topeka Kwik Shop at 2277 S.W. 10th Ave. will close Thursday after 38 years in business. The convenience store at 2277 S.W. 10th Ave. is being closed after Kwik Shop Inc., a division of The Kroger Co., opened a larger store about one half-mile away.
