Toledo plan commission staff recommends against approving Kroger project

3 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Toledo Plan Commission again recommened against a zoning request to give Kroger the ability to put a store on this property that has been part of Sisters of Notre Dame campus on the west side of Secor Road at Monroe Street. Staff of the Toledo Plan Commission has again taken the position that a new 123,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace should not be built on the Sisters of Notre Dame Provincial Center in West Toledo.

