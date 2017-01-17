Today in the press

NEW FYFFES' OWNER SIGNALS POSSIBLE SALE OF STAKE IN PROPERTY COMPANY - Fyffes' imminent new Japanese owner, Sumitomo Corporation, has signalled it may sell the tropical fruits distributor's 40% stake in property company, Balmoral International Land Holdings. "We're not in the real estate business," Ted Eguchi, senior vice-president and general manager of Sumitomo's food business, told The Irish Times.

