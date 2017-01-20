Tio Gazpacho gears up for significant expansion in 2017

Drinkable organic soup brand Tio Gazpacho is gearing up for a significant expansion in 2017 as it starts to reap the benefits of partnerships with General Mills and Michelin-Starred Chef JosA© AndrA©s, and prepares to launch a new, lower-priced line targeting conventional retail channels. The new line will still use high quality, organic ingredients and high pressure processing, but will come in a 10oz bottle, and use more affordable core ingredients in order to achieve a lower price point , said CEO and founder Austin Allan, who said the strategy had proved successful at Suja and other brands debuting in the natural channel.

