TCF bank inside Jewel store in Oak Lawn is robbed, FBI says
FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said a man robbed a TCF bank inside a Jewel-Osco store in the 8800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue in the southwest suburb. The man took off in what was believed to be an SUV driven by a woman, Croon said.
