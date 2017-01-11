Supervalu swings to surprise loss

Minneapolis-based Supervalu posted $3 billion in revenue -- a 1.4% decline from a year ago -- including sales from its roughly 200 grocery stores and wholesale business, which serves another 1,800 independent supermarkets. Supervalu chains, including Shop N' Save and Cub Foods, are under the most pressure because deep-discounters like Aldi Inc. have opened more stores in the Midwest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.