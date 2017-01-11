Supervalu sees uptick in wholesale sa...

Supervalu sees uptick in wholesale sales; retail sales down

Supervalu Inc. began to see a rebound in its wholesale division but retail sales continued to slide, its fiscal third-quarter earnings report showed Wednesday. The grocery company's adjusted profit was $14 million for the three months ended Dec. 3, down from $16 million a year ago.

