SuperValu Inc. (SVU) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for SuperValu in a note issued to investors on Friday. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56.

