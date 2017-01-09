SuperValu Inc. (SVU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
SuperValu Inc. is scheduled to issue its Q317 quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter.
