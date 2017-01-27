Supermarket Shares Dip After Trump Th...

Supermarket Shares Dip After Trump Threatens Mexico Trade

10 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Shares of U.S. supermarket operators fell on Friday as President Donald Trump kept up his criticism of Mexico, which is a major supplier of produce and other foods for U.S. consumers. A day after the White House suggested that the United States could impose a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico, shares of both Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Kroger Co.

