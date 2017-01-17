Supermarket operator Kroger to fill 10,000 permanent posts
U.S. supermarket operator Kroger Co said on Monday it would fill 10,000 permanent positions in its supermarket divisions. REUTERS: U.S. supermarket operator Kroger Co said on Monday it would fill 10,000 permanent positions in its supermarket divisions.
