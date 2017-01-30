Sumitomo, Airborne Oil & Gas join for...

Sumitomo, Airborne Oil & Gas join forces for composite pipes

The two companies will leverage each other's strengths in providing thermoplastic composite pipe products for riser, flowline and jumper spool applications. Sumitomo Corp. and Netherlands-based Airborne Oil & Gas have signed a worldwide commercial cooperation agreement for the sale and distribution of thermoplastic composite pipes to the global oil & gas industry.

