SUE approved for welcome center, warehouse

Oregon City Council recently approved an application for a Special Use Exception in a C-2 General Commercial District zone to change a grocery store on Woodville Road into a welcome center and warehouse for the Toledo Refining Company. The Kroger store at 1920 Woodville Road announced last year it would close the store, where the welcome center and warehouse will be located.

