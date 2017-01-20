Store sued for discrimination
An Illinois-based grocery chain is in hot water with several former employees who have sued the store alleging corporate policy discriminated against older employees. According to a lawsuit filed in Chicago Monday, four former Jewel-Osco employees-- all aged over 55--were transferred to subpar stores, routinely critiqued and reprimanded while on the job, and not provided the same opportunities as younger employees.
