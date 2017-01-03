Still Down After One Year: Prices Down and Staying Down
Southeastern Grocers brought prices down on hundreds of items one year ago - and prices are down on over 1,000 products across BI-LO and Winn-Dixie Stores. Families shopping at BI-LO and Winn-Dixie saved approximately $700-$1,000 in 2016 with the Down Down pricing program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giant Eagle closures
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
|'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Scotty Steiner
|15
|Here's the best reason of all to drink organic ...
|Aug '16
|Serratus Anterior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC