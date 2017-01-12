Sobeys Inc. chooses IRI as its new analytics partner
IRI announced it has entered into a long-term strategic relationship with Sobeys Inc. As one of two national food retailers in Canada, Sobeys operates approximately 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Price Chopper, Thrifty Foods and Lawtons Drugs. Sobeys will use the IRI Liquid Data technology and its Unify visualization platform to integrate and report transaction, loyalty card, promotional and other data sources through a single platform across all Sobeys' retail food formats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Snack Food/Wholesale Bakery.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Fri
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC