Sobeys Inc. chooses IRI as its new analytics partner

IRI announced it has entered into a long-term strategic relationship with Sobeys Inc. As one of two national food retailers in Canada, Sobeys operates approximately 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Price Chopper, Thrifty Foods and Lawtons Drugs. Sobeys will use the IRI Liquid Data technology and its Unify visualization platform to integrate and report transaction, loyalty card, promotional and other data sources through a single platform across all Sobeys' retail food formats.

Chicago, IL

