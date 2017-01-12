Shafallah Center opens Green House project for children with disabilities

Amal Al Mannai, CEO of Qatar Foundation for Social Activities and Acting Executive Director of Shafallah with Yasuo Yokota, Managing Director of Mitsubishi and Seiichi Otsuka Ambassador of Japan at the launch of Green House at Shafallah Center yesterday. Pic: Abdul Basit/The Peninsula Shafallah Center yesterday inaugurated a 'Green House' project for children with disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.