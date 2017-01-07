Residents prepare for winter storm

Residents prepare for winter storm

The full parking lot Friday morning at the Harris Teeter summed up how people in the Twin Counties are reacting to news of a possible major winter storm coming this weekend, which meteorologists have predicted could bring six or more inches of snow to the area. Denise Grossfuss said it took her several minutes to find an empty parking space before going into the grocery store.

