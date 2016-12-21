Publix to come to Emerald Isle Update...

Publix to come to Emerald Isle Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

Beach residents have mixed reactions to the announcement that Publix Super Markets, Inc. will be opening an Emerald Isle location. "Putting directly next to another grocery store and having Lowe's Foods less than five minutes away is a bit ridiculous in my opinion," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) 5 hr Akbar Beyah 45
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Oct '16 Vinnie 1,222
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
News 'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16) Aug '16 Scotty Steiner 15
News Here's the best reason of all to drink organic ... Aug '16 Serratus Anterior 1
News Profits fall at Ingles Markets (Feb '09) Aug '16 true 94
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,301 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,414

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC