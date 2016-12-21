Uru Raises $800,000 in Pre-Seed Funding to Create Computer Vision-powered, Content-aware Advertisements for Video, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality )--Uru, a company that creates computer vision-powered, content-aware advertisements for digital video and emerging mediums such as virtual and augmented reality, has secure... )--According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the beer market in Europe is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period. )--The genome-based shared economy platform MyGenomeBox is officially launched at CES 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.