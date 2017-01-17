Police: Woman wanted for groping peop...

Police: Woman wanted for groping people in Vacaville stores

7 hrs ago

Detectives got a call Sunday that a woman in her 40s was seen on surveillance video approach a Walmart employee, engage her in conversation and then touch her groin. Vacaville police said the woman did the same thing to another employee on Monday.

