Police: Woman wanted for groping people in Vacaville stores
Detectives got a call Sunday that a woman in her 40s was seen on surveillance video approach a Walmart employee, engage her in conversation and then touch her groin. Vacaville police said the woman did the same thing to another employee on Monday.
