Police looking for man who used stolen credit card at James Island Harris Teeter
Police are looking for a man who used a stolen credit card to make several purchases at a James Island grocery store. According to the Charleston Police Department, the man used the credit card on Dec. 31 at Harris Teeter, located at 1985 Folly Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC