Planning commission rejects plans for new Whole Food Market and apartments in East Liberty

The city planning commission soundly rejected a controversial redevelopment proposal for the former Penn Plaza site in East Liberty Tuesday, throwing into limbo plans for a Whole Foods Market and 200 apartments. Commission members cited what they perceived as a lack of community engagement as well as concerns about other aspects of the plan, including a reconfigured Enright Parklet, in unanimously voting down the preliminary land development proposal.

