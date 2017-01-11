Planning commission rejects plans for new Whole Food Market and apartments in East Liberty

The city planning commission soundly rejected a controversial redevelopment proposal for the former Penn Plaza site in East Liberty Tuesday, throwing into limbo plans for a Whole Foods Market and 200 apartments. Commission members cited what they perceived as a lack of community engagement as well as concerns about other aspects of the plan, including a reconfigured Enright Parklet, in unanimously voting down the preliminary land development proposal.

