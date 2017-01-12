Phase one of the project to redevelop Arbutus Village is expected to take 26 months.
The upcoming redevelopment of Arbutus Village means neighbouring residents will be without a full-scale Safeway for about two years. Sobeys Inc., which owns Safeway, is downsizing the store during construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC