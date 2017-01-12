Phase one of the project to redevelop...

Phase one of the project to redevelop Arbutus Village is expected to take 26 months.

The upcoming redevelopment of Arbutus Village means neighbouring residents will be without a full-scale Safeway for about two years. Sobeys Inc., which owns Safeway, is downsizing the store during construction.

Chicago, IL

