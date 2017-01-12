Pedestrian Struck on Post Road West

Pedestrian Struck on Post Road West

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

A female pedestrian was struck by a car late today on Post Road West near the Whole Foods Market at the Westport-Norwalk line. Emergency workers from both communities responded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) 4 hr will 1,223
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan 13 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan 5 Anonymous 1
News Giant Eagle closures Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan 2 Akbar Beyah 45
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,073 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC