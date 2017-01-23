Omers Administration Corp Raises Stake in Windstream Holdings Inc
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Windstream Holdings Inc by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period.
