Ocado sales and earnings improve while net debt widens

Online grocery retailer Ocado posted its preliminary results for the year to 27 November 2016 on Tuesday, with gross retail sales improving 13.6% to A 1.27bn over the year. The FTSE 250 company's revenue was also improved, up 14.8% to A 1.27bn, while EBITDA was up 3.3% at A 84.3m.

