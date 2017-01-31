Ocado is developing robot hands that won't bruise bananas

The UK's online supermarket, Ocado Ltd , has plans to test a new robotic arm for picking and packing groceries in some of its warehouses the company announced today. A grasping robot arm dexterous enough not to bruise bananas, crack eggs or fumble when it picks up a sack of citrus could allow e-groceries like Ocado to process a high volume of orders rapidly, without exhausting human workers or introducing lots of errors.

