Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

5 hrs ago

's stock had its "underperform" rating reiterated by stock analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 215 price objective on the stock.

