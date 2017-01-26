Ocado expected to see profits drop to A 10.5m as supermarket price war hits

Online grocer Ocado will update the City on its annual results next week, with forecasts pointing to a third consecutive year of profits. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/ocado-expected-to-see-profits-drop-to-105m-as-supermarket-price-war-hits-35403052.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35403051.ece/ecebd/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-70e2acad-0a4e-4152-bd78-030910908aac_I1.jpg Ocado saw retail sales jump 13.1% in the 16 weeks to November 27, but average order sizes fell 2.9% Online grocer Ocado will update the City on its annual results next week, with forecasts pointing to a third consecutive year of profits.

