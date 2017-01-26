Ocado expected to see profits drop to A 10.5m as supermarket price war hits
Online grocer Ocado will update the City on its annual results next week, with forecasts pointing to a third consecutive year of profits.

Ocado saw retail sales jump 13.1% in the 16 weeks to November 27, but average order sizes fell 2.9%
